Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.54 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

