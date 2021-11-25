iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $471.28. 4,664,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

