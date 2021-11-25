QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $42.85 EPS

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. QIWI updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 307,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. QIWI has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $15.04.

Get QIWI alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QIWI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in QIWI by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QIWI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.