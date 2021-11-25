Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 334 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.34. 14,123,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

