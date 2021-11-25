WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 695 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.52. The company had a trading volume of 72,854 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.14. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

