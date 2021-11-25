WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 110 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $457.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.60 and a 200-day moving average of $391.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

