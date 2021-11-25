Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 120.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,067,000 after buying an additional 208,799 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,744 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,656. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.35. The stock had a trading volume of 616,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

