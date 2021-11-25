Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $307.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Insulet by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $5,860,000.

Shares of PODD traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.56. The company had a trading volume of 450,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.46. Insulet has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

