JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,873,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 240,342 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 738,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. 402,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,129. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.05.

