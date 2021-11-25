Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

W traded up $19.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,967. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 358.11 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a one year low of $222.28 and a one year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.85 and a 200-day moving average of $281.56.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

