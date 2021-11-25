Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Byron Spruell Purchases 200 Shares

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AON stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,142. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.27.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.