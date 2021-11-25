10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 351 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $52,081.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.99. The company had a trading volume of 759,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,448. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.15 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average is $169.61.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

