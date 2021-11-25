Viacoin (VIA) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.55 million and $38,083.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00387797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

