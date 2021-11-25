Cook Protocol (COOK) Hits One Day Volume of $466,427.00

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $466,427.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00068366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00091764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.50 or 0.07556652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,677.18 or 0.99944423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,195,139 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

