Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT at $31.89

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,351,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

