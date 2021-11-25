Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $14.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

AGI remained flat at $$7.94 on Friday. 1,331,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,377. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 468.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

