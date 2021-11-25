BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAESY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BAESY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 114,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. BAE Systems has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.3419 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

