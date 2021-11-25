Unigestion Holding SA Takes $16.65 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after buying an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after buying an additional 532,766 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after buying an additional 390,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

