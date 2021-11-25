Unigestion Holding SA Buys 112,775 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,775 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $47,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $78,438,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.38. 805,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,111. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

