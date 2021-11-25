Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,741 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $34,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.40.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

