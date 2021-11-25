Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.62. 157,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.57 and a 200 day moving average of $238.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

