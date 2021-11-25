Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,031 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 127,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82,864 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 221,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,483. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

