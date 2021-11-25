Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $219.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zoom gained continued traction from the remote-working and online-learning wave in third-quarter fiscal 2022. Enterprise customer base grew rapidly. Ease of deployment, use, and management, and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, Zoom’s growth pace is slowing down as economies open up. Stiff competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.41.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.30. 9,208,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,279. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $195.80 and a 1-year high of $486.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

