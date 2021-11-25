Winfield Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 5,113,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,871,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.91%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

