566 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

