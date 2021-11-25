Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 831.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 826.50 ($10.80).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 861 ($11.25) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider John Allan bought 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61). Also, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($687,350.72).

BDEV opened at GBX 710.62 ($9.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 577.80 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 668.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,212.61. The stock has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

