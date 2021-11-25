Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 85,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 536.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $326.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

