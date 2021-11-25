Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Purchases 15,000 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4,886.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 48,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 24,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

RIO stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

