Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAGG. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515,141 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IAGG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.08. 378,846 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

