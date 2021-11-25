Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,882 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,406,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 623,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,626,000 after buying an additional 127,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

NYSE:SAP traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.66. The stock had a trading volume of 652,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

