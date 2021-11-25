Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

NYSE O traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.60%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

