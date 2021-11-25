Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 906,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,641 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,084,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022,237. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

