Becker Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Methanex worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 229,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,600. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

