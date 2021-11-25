Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 477.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 212,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 178,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 150,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.60 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23.

