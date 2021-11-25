Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

