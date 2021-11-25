Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $110.51 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $111.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54.

