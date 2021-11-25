Metaverse ETP Market Cap Reaches $19.08 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $52,850.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,470.07 or 0.07613834 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00088072 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00111758 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,340,883 coins and its circulating supply is 79,340,785 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.