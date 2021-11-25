Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

CD traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $27.47.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 91.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 2,045.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 124.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 158,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.