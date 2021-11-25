Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($1.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 524,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,108. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61.

A number of analysts have commented on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viomi Technology by 451.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Viomi Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

