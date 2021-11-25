Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($1.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 524,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,108. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61.
A number of analysts have commented on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
