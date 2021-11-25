Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.800-$-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$541 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.39 million.Bill.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

NYSE BILL traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.76. 2,024,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,083. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $108.52 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.00.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,293 shares of company stock valued at $155,562,454. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

