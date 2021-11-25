Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $246.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average of $222.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

