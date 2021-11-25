Syquant Capital Sas Purchases Shares of 50,300 Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Echo Global Logistics accounts for about 1.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. Truist Financial lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

