24,313 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

