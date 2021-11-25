Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,448,000 after purchasing an additional 246,127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,701,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.