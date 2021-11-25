Elm Partners Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $115.30 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

