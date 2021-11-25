Elm Partners Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $62.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

