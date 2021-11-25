PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) COO Ajay Roy Sells 7,516 Shares of Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) COO Ajay Roy sold 7,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $18,639.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ID traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 35,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,487. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ID. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

