BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

BEAM Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 307,750 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

