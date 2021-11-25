Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.99

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$83.99 and last traded at C$83.81, with a volume of 206962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.40.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.94.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$101.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0100001 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.