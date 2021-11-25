Norway Savings Bank Acquires 165 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $168.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.52. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.